FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Raised to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FOXA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. FOX has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

