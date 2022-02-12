Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 18,920 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of IDEX worth $32,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.09.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $189.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.75. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $188.15 and a twelve month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

