Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.09% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $40,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after buying an additional 296,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,990,000 after buying an additional 147,812 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 967,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,922,000 after buying an additional 225,292 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 817,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,187,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.