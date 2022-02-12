Franklin Resources Inc. Has $34.76 Million Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 406.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,301 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Endava worth $34,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Endava by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

NYSE DAVA opened at $128.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 92.99 and a beta of 1.08. Endava plc has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $172.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.31.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

