Franklin Resources Inc. Has $37.33 Million Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.33% of Accolade worth $37,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 337,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 557,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 45,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Accolade stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.13.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.