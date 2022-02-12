Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.