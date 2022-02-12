Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,021 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.80% of Science Applications International worth $39,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Science Applications International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

SAIC opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.74.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

