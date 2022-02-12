Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 739,399 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739,399 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Oshkosh worth $42,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 800.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. DA Davidson began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSK opened at $115.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.14. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

