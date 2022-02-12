Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 8,719 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,074,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Paya worth $33,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paya by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Paya by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Paya by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYA opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

