Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,238,000 after buying an additional 82,312 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,580,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,604,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.19. 891,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,138. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

