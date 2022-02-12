Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FJTNY remained flat at $$5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 42 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. Fuji Media has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.54.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

