Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
