Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells $2,479,384.80 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $2,479,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FNKO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 312,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,883. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Funko by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Funko by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

