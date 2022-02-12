Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) to post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fusion Fuel Green.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $5.81. 43,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,372,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 349,938 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 1,290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 505,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 201,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.