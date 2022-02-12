Future (LON:FUTR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,225 ($70.66) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.50) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($57.14).

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 2,910 ($39.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Future has a one year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.96) and a one year high of GBX 3,968 ($53.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,400.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,520.58.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 7,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,142 ($42.49) per share, with a total value of £233,356.34 ($315,559.62).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

