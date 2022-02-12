FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lantern Pharma Inc. Lowered by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lantern Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.18). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Lantern Pharma from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Lantern Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 177.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

