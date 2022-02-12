FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Oyster Point Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will earn ($3.68) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.66). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oyster Point Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ OYST opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.51 and a quick ratio of 12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 162.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 69.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

