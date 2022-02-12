FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $17.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.89. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $19.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.17 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

AMGN opened at $228.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.06 and its 200 day moving average is $219.32. The stock has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

