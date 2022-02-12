FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Reduced by Analyst

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ichor in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.89.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ICHR stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,720 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

