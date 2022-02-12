FY2022 EPS Estimates for Masco Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

