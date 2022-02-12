FY2024 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Seagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.03. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2025 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

SGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $125.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.99.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

