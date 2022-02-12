Garrett Motion (GTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.00. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 700,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.