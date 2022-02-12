Garrett Motion (GTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.00. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.
