GBS (NYSE:GBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

GBS (NYSE:GBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of GBS stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. GBS has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

In other news, major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $164,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $994,000.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GBS by 890.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 97,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GBS during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in GBS during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

