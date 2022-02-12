GBS (NYSE:GBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

GBS (NYSE:GBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.
Shares of GBS stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. GBS has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.
In other news, major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $164,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $994,000.
GBS Company Profile
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GBS (GBS)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.