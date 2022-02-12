Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $25,632.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00038092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00102407 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.