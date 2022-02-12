Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,929 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Hostess Brands worth $39,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $178,000.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.73.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

