Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 323,854 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,437,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Beauty Health worth $37,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $13.27 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

