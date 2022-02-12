Geode Capital Management LLC Has $39.58 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,239 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Mueller Industries worth $39,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,179,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 45.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 58,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MLI opened at $57.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $63.07.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

