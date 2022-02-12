Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,533 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of South Jersey Industries worth $38,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

