Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607,141 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Certara worth $38,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Certara by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Certara by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,763,000 after purchasing an additional 904,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Certara by 6,519.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 411,924 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Certara by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,006,000 after purchasing an additional 259,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Certara by 17.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,532,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after purchasing an additional 230,918 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 2.03. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $45.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 73,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $2,772,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $1,330,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,356,859 shares of company stock valued at $278,085,073 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

