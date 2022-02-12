Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,492 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Owens & Minor worth $37,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.