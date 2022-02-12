Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.61. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

