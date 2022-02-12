Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $95.18

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.18 and traded as low as $77.11. Givaudan shares last traded at $77.22, with a volume of 20,337 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on GVDNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,088.48.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

