Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Stock Price Down 6.9% After Earnings Miss

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)’s share price was down 6.9% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 6,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 157,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,211,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,738,000 after acquiring an additional 73,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,746,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,310,000 after acquiring an additional 154,691 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,166,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after acquiring an additional 259,388 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,355,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after acquiring an additional 663,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 313.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,256,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Glatfelter Company Profile (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

