Glazer Capital LLC Grows Stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of Malacca Straits Acquisition worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 249,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 50,829 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAC stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

