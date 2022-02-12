Glazer Capital LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 114,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 73,092 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 236,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 29,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 622,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 122,176 shares in the last quarter.

New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

