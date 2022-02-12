Glazer Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,254,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,156,000 after buying an additional 438,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,004,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,184,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,268,000 after buying an additional 52,548 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 111.7% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,847,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 153.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, Director Sanjay Vaswani sold 42,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $2,358,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,405,616 shares of company stock valued at $77,384,609. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -615.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.