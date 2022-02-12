Glazer Capital LLC Sells 41,377 Shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,377 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth $181,000.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:KINZU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.