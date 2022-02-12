Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of GigInternational1 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,893,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,660,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,853,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIW opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. GigInternational1 Inc has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

