Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives $9,700.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,856.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Glencore has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

