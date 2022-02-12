Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after acquiring an additional 449,419 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,196,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 374,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

