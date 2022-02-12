Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.450-$9.670 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.45 to $9.67 EPS.

NYSE GPN traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $146.70. 2,151,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,448. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.28. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Global Payments alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.69.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.