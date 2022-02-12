GNY (GNY) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. GNY has a market cap of $31.03 million and $26,447.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00037538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00104010 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

