GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $74.21, but opened at $79.52. GoDaddy shares last traded at $81.93, with a volume of 21,118 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $491,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.41.

GoDaddy Company Profile (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

