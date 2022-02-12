GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target Cut to C$4.10

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.30 to C$4.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS GLGDF opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.
About GoGold Resources
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoGold Resources (GLGDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.