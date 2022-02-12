GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target Cut to C$4.10

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.30 to C$4.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GLGDF opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

About GoGold Resources

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

