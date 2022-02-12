GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Price Target Cut to C$4.10

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.30 to C$4.10 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.75 to C$5.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.80 price objective on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “na” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective (up previously from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

TSE GGD opened at C$3.07 on Thursday. GoGold Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.02 and a 1 year high of C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$854.38 million and a PE ratio of 95.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.07.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

