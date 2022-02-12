Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 4,470.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. Gold Road Resources has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

