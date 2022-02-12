Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 10,571 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 463,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 360,311 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $843.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.