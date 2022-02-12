Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 446,607 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,735,000 after buying an additional 3,168,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,330,000 after buying an additional 501,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,581,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,823,000 after buying an additional 166,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after buying an additional 2,466,465 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,939,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after buying an additional 820,415 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DNB opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -158.57 and a beta of 0.56. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

