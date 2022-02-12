Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

WTM stock opened at $1,055.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,024.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,069.41. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.