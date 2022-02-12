Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.56 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Badger Meter worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

BMI opened at $101.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.55 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

